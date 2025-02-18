Chesterfield Pride celebrates its tenth anniversary on July 19 when bands, singers and drag artists will entertain the crowds at Stand Road recreation park, Whittington Moor on July 19.
Nineties boy band 911 will be performing their greatest hits live, including the number one A Little Bit More. The main stage will also see performances from MOBO award-winning Big Brovaz, chart topper and West End star Diana Vickers, 90s artists Alex Party and Berri. Among this year’s line-up are the iconic Honey G, Pride legend Kelly Wilde, Dene Michael from Black Lace and Britain’s Got Talent star Rob King.
This year’s cabaret stage will see performances from fabulous drag artists Baga Chipz, Fatt Butcher and Bernie De Bra. This stage will also host some of the world’s best tributes including Donna Marie as Lady Gaga and Melissa Totten as Madonna. Unsigned artists including Toni Lee, Poppy-Mai, Davey Stuart and Lexi Whiteside will also take to the stage to showcase their talents.
Organiser Dan Walker said: “I am so proud to see the event reach its 10th birthday. To see Chesterfield Pride grow over 10 years has been fantastic. To know we are now the region’s biggest LGBTQ celebration is an amazing achievement. The event has a fantastic team of volunteers working on it to make it happen.
“We have seen a sharp rise in anti LGBTQ comments and hate crimes are on the rise so to have an event that is so visible is very important. Chesterfield Pride is a day about bringing the community together and having fun. Chesterfield Pride would not be possible without the amazing support from everyone that attends the event and all the businesses that sponsor us.”
Tickets are £10 if bought in advance. Under 16’s are free entry but must be accompanied with an adult. Tickets available through Skiddle or by visiting the website chesterfieldpride.co.uk
