Chesterfield Pride celebrates its tenth anniversary on July 19 when bands, singers and drag artists will entertain the crowds at Stand Road recreation park, Whittington Moor on July 19.

Nineties boy band 911 will be performing their greatest hits live, including the number one A Little Bit More. The main stage will also see performances from MOBO award-winning Big Brovaz, chart topper and West End star Diana Vickers, 90s artists Alex Party and Berri. Among this year’s line-up are the iconic Honey G, Pride legend Kelly Wilde, Dene Michael from Black Lace and Britain’s Got Talent star Rob King.

This year’s cabaret stage will see performances from fabulous drag artists Baga Chipz, Fatt Butcher and Bernie De Bra. This stage will also host some of the world’s best tributes including Donna Marie as Lady Gaga and Melissa Totten as Madonna. Unsigned artists including Toni Lee, Poppy-Mai, Davey Stuart and Lexi Whiteside will also take to the stage to showcase their talents.

Organiser Dan Walker said: “I am so proud to see the event reach its 10th birthday. To see Chesterfield Pride grow over 10 years has been fantastic. To know we are now the region’s biggest LGBTQ celebration is an amazing achievement. The event has a fantastic team of volunteers working on it to make it happen.

“We have seen a sharp rise in anti LGBTQ comments and hate crimes are on the rise so to have an event that is so visible is very important. Chesterfield Pride is a day about bringing the community together and having fun. Chesterfield Pride would not be possible without the amazing support from everyone that attends the event and all the businesses that sponsor us.”

Tickets are £10 if bought in advance. Under 16’s are free entry but must be accompanied with an adult. Tickets available through Skiddle or by visiting the website chesterfieldpride.co.uk

1 . Chesterfield Pride 2025 Big Brovaz and Booty Luv will perform the classic hits including Nu Flow, Favourite Things, Baby Boy, Boogie 2nite and Shine on the main stage. If you loved Big Brovaz' performance at Chesterfield Pride in 2021, you won't want to miss this year's show (photo: Ojomo Photography) Photo: Ojomo Photography Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield Pride 2025 Diana Vickers topped the charts in 2010 firstly with her debut single Once and then her first album, Songs From The Tainted Cherry Tree. She had a second top 20 hit with the single My Wicked Heart. Diana first came to prominence as a semi-finalist on The X Factor in 2008. She made her professional acting debut in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice in the West End 2009 and made her film debut in the 2014 release Perfect Wave in a cast which included Clint Eastwood's son. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield Pride 2025 Baga Chipz competed in the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and in the debut series of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World three years later. The drag queen has appeared on television's Celebrity Masterchef and Ackley Bridge. Baga Chipz released a single, When The Sun Goes Down, in collaboration with Finnish singer Saara Aalto in 2020. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Chesterfield Pride 2025 Chesterfield Pride will celebrate its 10th birthday at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor on July 19 (photo: Fergus Wright/Wright Pixels) Photo: Fergus Wright/WrightPixels Photo Sales