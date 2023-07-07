Nine photos show inside popular Chesterfield pub as new manager takes over the venue

The Three Horseshoes Pub welcomed a new landlady this week so we have taken a peek inside to see the very first changes
Rebecca Hurd, a former manager at Markham Arms, and her partner James, have taken over The Three Horseshoes on High Street, Brimington, this week.
As their previous pub is being sold, they took everything that made Markham Arms special with them – including plants and a library corner for the youngest visitors.
We’ve been along to have a look at their new pub and to see how The Three Horseshoes has changed under new management.
1. High hopes for new chapter
Rebecca, who calls herself a very 'positive' and 'onward' person, is excited about the challenge of running a new venue and building a community from scratch. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Quizzes, live music and much more
The quiz, The Comedy Club, and The Rock and Roll night loved by Markham Arms customers will now be hosted at Three Horseshoes - and live band sessions are already on the calendar. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Pool Thursdays
On Thursdays, the pub will host free pool sessions from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Zero tolerance for drugs and antisocial behaviour
Rebeca, who made it clear at Markham Arms that the pub have zero tolerance for drugs and antisocial behaviour, wants to introduce the same values at the new venue. She said: “We don't want a group of lads in, swearing at the top of their voices – we have a lovely community with families and kids and we hope our regulars will follow us up the road to Three Horseshoes." Photo: Brian Eyre