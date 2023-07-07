News you can trust since 1855
Rebecca Hurd, who has been a landlady at various pubs for almost 30 years, is now running the Three Horseshoes pub at Brimington.Rebecca Hurd, who has been a landlady at various pubs for almost 30 years, is now running the Three Horseshoes pub at Brimington.
Nine photos show inside popular Chesterfield pub as new manager takes over the venue

The Three Horseshoes Pub welcomed a new landlady this week so we have taken a peek inside to see the very first changes
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST

Rebecca Hurd, a former manager at Markham Arms, and her partner James, have taken over The Three Horseshoes on High Street, Brimington, this week.

As their previous pub is being sold, they took everything that made Markham Arms special with them – including plants and a library corner for the youngest visitors.

We’ve been along to have a look at their new pub and to see how The Three Horseshoes has changed under new management.

Rebecca, who calls herself a very 'positive' and 'onward' person, is excited about the challenge of running a new venue and building a community from scratch.

1. High hopes for new chapter

Rebecca, who calls herself a very 'positive' and 'onward' person, is excited about the challenge of running a new venue and building a community from scratch.

The quiz, The Comedy Club, and The Rock and Roll night loved by Markham Arms customers will now be hosted at Three Horseshoes - and live band sessions are already on the calendar.

2. Quizzes, live music and much more

The quiz, The Comedy Club, and The Rock and Roll night loved by Markham Arms customers will now be hosted at Three Horseshoes - and live band sessions are already on the calendar.

On Thursdays, the pub will host free pool sessions from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

3. Pool Thursdays

On Thursdays, the pub will host free pool sessions from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rebeca, who made it clear at Markham Arms that the pub have zero tolerance for drugs and antisocial behaviour, wants to introduce the same values at the new venue. She said: “We don't want a group of lads in, swearing at the top of their voices – we have a lovely community with families and kids and we hope our regulars will follow us up the road to Three Horseshoes."

4. Zero tolerance for drugs and antisocial behaviour

Rebeca, who made it clear at Markham Arms that the pub have zero tolerance for drugs and antisocial behaviour, wants to introduce the same values at the new venue. She said: "We don't want a group of lads in, swearing at the top of their voices – we have a lovely community with families and kids and we hope our regulars will follow us up the road to Three Horseshoes."

