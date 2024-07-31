Nine Labour MPs appeal to Derbyshire County Council to reconsider proposals to close 11 elderly care homes

Nine MPs appeal to Derbyshire County Council to reconsider elderly care home closure proposals.

Nine MPs are appealing to Derbyshire County Council to reconsider its proposals to close up to 11 elderly care homes and eight elderly day centres after they have claimed this could prove to be ‘devastating’ with ‘serious consequences’. The Conservative-led council is holding a public consultation which was launched in May to consider the future of eleven residential care homes and eight day opportunity services for the elderly despite objections to the council’s money-saving proposals from campaigners and opposition councillors. And now nine of Derbyshire’s 11 MPs – all of whom represent Labour – have written to the council leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, in a joint letter requesting a meeting with an offer to work with the authority to identify possible alternatives to the planned closures. The nine MPs include: Chesterfield’s Toby Perkins; North East Derbyshire’s Louise Jones; Bolsover’s Natalie Fleet; Amber Valley’s Linsey Farnsworth; Mid Derbyshire’s Jonathan Davies; Derbyshire Dales John Whitby; High Peak’s Jon Pearce; Erewash’s Adam Thompson; And South Derbyshire’s Samantha Niblett. The Derbyshire MPs who have not signed the letter are Derby North’s Catherine Atkinson and Derby South’s Baggy Shanker. In the joint letter, the nine MPs state: “We believe that a decision to close these vital local services, which would have a devastating impact on so many lives, based on a flawed consultation, would have serious consequences.” They are jointly claiming there has been a lack of information given to residents on the status of their relevant care homes and they have accused the council of not communicating a clear plan on viable alternatives. The MPs are also therefore suggesting the consultation has been ‘deeply flawed’ and that the proposals do not enjoy the confidence of Derbyshire people. They have also stated that they are ‘deeply concerned’ and they are willing to work with the council to identify alternative plans to the proposed closures because they do not have faith in private providers. The letter states: “Having spent the past few weeks speaking to users of these facilities and their families, we are very concerned about the lack of information given to residents on the status of their care and the council’s inability to communicate a clear plan on viable alternatives.” It adds: “We are therefore concerned that the consultation has been deeply flawed and that the County Council’s proposals do not enjoy the confidence of Derbyshire people.” The letter follows a call from campaigners and opposition councillors, in May, for the council to reconsider its plans after protesters had descended upon the council’s headquarters in April demanding a council re-think and after concerned relatives launched a petition with over 700 names opposed to the possible earmarked closure of The Grange, in Eckington. But the council rejected a call from opposition Labour Group Leader, Cllr Joan Dixon, and Labour councillors for the authority to further investigate subsequent long-term care costs before deciding on the proposed closures as part of its multi-million pound saving plans. The proposals include possible plans to close either nine or 11 of the council’s 16 elderly residential care homes to save over £5.2m as well as eight older people day centres to save £1.3m to help balance its budget with a new focus to be placed on services for people with dementia and their carers. This comes two years after the authority closed seven care homes in 2022 despite widespread opposition with a campaign that stretched throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Cllr Ruth George, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Labour Group and Opposition Lead on Adult Social Care, has argued there are very few alternative day centres in Derbyshire and the market is precarious with more care homes closing every month and other areas have seen private sector costs ‘rocket’ after council provision has been closed. She has also stated if more people have to go into residential care homes without council provision, and more have to access expensive private sector provision or specialist care in a nursing home, then the council’s proposed care centre closures will end up costing the authority far more. However, the council claims there is a decreasing need for standard residential care as more people are choosing to stay at home for as long as possible and there is a greater need and demand for specialised care services, nursing care and accommodation for people with dementia and more complex needs. It has also stated that it ‘is not required by law to provide any in-house residential care or day centre provision’. Conservative Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, has stressed the council does not want to be in this position but like many councils nationwide it is facing increasing financial pressures outside of its control alongside an increase in the demand for adult social care so the council has to consider how it can continue to deliver its required services. As part of one of the options under consideration, the 11 care homes earmarked for possible closure would include: Briar Close, Borrowash; Bennerley Fields, Ilkeston; Castle Court, Swadlincote; Florence Shipley, Heanor; The Grange, Eckington; Lacemaker Court, Long Eaton; The Leys, Ashbourne; New Bassett House, Shirebrook; Rowthorne, Swanwick; Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover; And Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith. Under an alternative option, Florence Shipley and Lacemarker Court would be spared from closure, but nine care homes still earmarked for closure would include: Briar Close; Bennerley Fields; Castle Court; The Grange;The Leys; New Bassett House; Rowthorne; Thomas Colledge House; And Whitestones.