Nine cute pictures of polar bears and artic foxes enjoying the snow at Peak Wildlife Park
With the first dusting of snow for 2024 Peak Wildlife Park’s newest inhabitants were pictured enjoyed the cold.
By Lucy Ball
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:47 GMT
Polar bears Hope and her cubs Nanook and Noori, along with arctic foxes were playing in the new enclosure – 53° North Polar Bear Reserve.
Thanks to Rod Kirkpatrick for snapping these great shots.
If you want to see the polar bears and foxes for yourself Peak Wildlife Park is running half price entry on all tickets until the end of January.
For more information visit peakwildlifepark.co.uk
