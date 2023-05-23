The event, which was sponsored by KranLee Logistics, saw 13 awards handed out to reccognise outstanding individual acts of kindness and bravery.

The club’s marketing manager, Bridget Ball, said: “It was a truly humbling experience to listen to the stories told on the night about the award winners by those who had nominated them. I would like to congratulate the award winners and thank all the companies and organisations who supported the event.”

The following awards were handed out: Community Award, sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors, won by Dan Walker; Carer of the Year award, sponsored by WS Sherburns LGV, won by Lillie Evans; Neighbour of the Year award, sponsored by PK Group, won by Dan & Lauren Harley.

The Chesterfield FC Community Awards ceremony took place in the SBK Spires Restaurant, Technique Stadium

Act of Kindness award, sponsored by Elite Contract Clean, won by Rebecca Smith; Above & Beyond award, sponsored by Ideal Flooring, won by Gary Topley; Sporting Achievement award, sponsored by Leengate Valves, won by Amy Calpin.

Volunteer of the Year award, sponsored by Bridge Inn Blues Away Travel, won by Clare Black; Young Person of Courage, sponsored by Graysons Solicitors, won by Anya Willerton; Fundraiser of the Year, sponsored by Netcoms IT, won by Patricia Willerton.

Adult Bravery award, sponsored by FabworX, won by Ruth Haslam; Local Hero award, sponsored by Kimberley Caravans, won by Craig Collins; Green Champion of the Year award, sponsored by Penny Hydraulics, won by Samuel Morris.

Lifetime Achievement award, sponsored by KranLee Logistics, won by Martyn Rhodes.

The Chesterfield FC Community Awards