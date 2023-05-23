Night of high emotion at the Chesterfield FC Community Awards
The event, which was sponsored by KranLee Logistics, saw 13 awards handed out to reccognise outstanding individual acts of kindness and bravery.
The club’s marketing manager, Bridget Ball, said: “It was a truly humbling experience to listen to the stories told on the night about the award winners by those who had nominated them. I would like to congratulate the award winners and thank all the companies and organisations who supported the event.”
The following awards were handed out: Community Award, sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors, won by Dan Walker; Carer of the Year award, sponsored by WS Sherburns LGV, won by Lillie Evans; Neighbour of the Year award, sponsored by PK Group, won by Dan & Lauren Harley.
Act of Kindness award, sponsored by Elite Contract Clean, won by Rebecca Smith; Above & Beyond award, sponsored by Ideal Flooring, won by Gary Topley; Sporting Achievement award, sponsored by Leengate Valves, won by Amy Calpin.
Volunteer of the Year award, sponsored by Bridge Inn Blues Away Travel, won by Clare Black; Young Person of Courage, sponsored by Graysons Solicitors, won by Anya Willerton; Fundraiser of the Year, sponsored by Netcoms IT, won by Patricia Willerton.
Adult Bravery award, sponsored by FabworX, won by Ruth Haslam; Local Hero award, sponsored by Kimberley Caravans, won by Craig Collins; Green Champion of the Year award, sponsored by Penny Hydraulics, won by Samuel Morris.
Lifetime Achievement award, sponsored by KranLee Logistics, won by Martyn Rhodes.