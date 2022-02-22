Next remain tight-lipped on temporary closure of Chesterfield Ravenside Retail Park store

The retail giant was forced to temporarily close the store off Markham Road as Storm Eunice hit on Friday, February 18.

A spokesperson for the firm later noted the closure was “weather related” but refused to give further details when asked.

Shoppers have since reported that they were evacuated as the glass-panelled store front was believed to be dangerous due to the high winds – however this has not been confirmed.

Next closed at Ravenside Retail Park Chesterfield.

And it is believed that customers are still receiving messages saying their orders are ready to collect in store, only to find it shut on arrival with no update on when it will reopen.

In response to request for further comment from the Derbyshire Times, a spokesperson for Next said: “I can confirm the store is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances brought on by the storm. I'm afraid that is all the information I have currently.”