Next phase of Chesterfield town centre transformation set to begin - with plans to create a 'greener space'

Work to transform Rykneld Square into a greener space, with more planting, seating and new paving is set to begin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This phase of the council’s Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project is due to begin on Monday, July 7 and should be completed by the end of October. The planned works include the creation of new grassy areas for people to sit in, new paving, specialist planting and a new bin store, which together will help the space more welcoming for visitors and residents.

While the work is ongoing access through the square will be limited and part of Spa Lane car park (next to the decorator centre) will be closed for use as a construction compound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “These works will help enhance the Crooked Spire for visitors and residents by providing a warm welcome to the town centre, it also supports the plans we are developing with our partners about the future use of the Visitor Information Centre.

Rykneld Square artist's impression

“There will be some disruption arising from these works, but we are working with our contractor and updating local businesses to try and minimise the impact. Once completed this will be a fantastic new space for Chesterfield residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The works in Rykneld Square include new paving and surfaces to create a more modern public space.

It will also include new seating for visitors to use and new planting to help enhance biodiversity and create a more welcoming space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new bin store will be created to help keep the area looking tidy and where visitors can enjoy views of the iconic Crooked Spire.

The pavement that runs along the top of the square will be upgraded, to create a more level surface.

New bollards will also be installed to help make it a safer space for pedestrians along with a new crossing point.

The works will be carried out while other areas of the town centre are also being regenerated.