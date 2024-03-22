Next phase of a multi-million pound Chesterfield town centre regeneration set to get underway this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour-led authority’s Government-backed Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project aims to develop the town centre with the remodelling and refurbishment of Chesterfield’s Stephenson Memorial Hall improving Burlington Street, Corporation Street, Rykneld Square, Spire Walk, Market Square, New Square and Packers Row.

Work has already been underway to refurbish the iconic Stephenson Memorial Hall along with improvements to Packers Row as the overall project aims to transform the look, feel and flow of key public spaces in the town centre.

And now work to revamp the town’s historic Market Place, which includes New Square and Market Square, is expected to start during the summer, and the completion of the whole project’s various phases is expected in 2025.

Market Square – the historic market will be revitalised – with a new layout to make it easier to walk around, new stalls with modern facilities for traders, and vibrant new canopies in heritage colours. The plans will also ensure the historic Town Pump is made into a unique feature in this space.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re immensely proud of our town and these widespread improvements will create a revitalised and vibrant town centre that builds on our strong history and heritage, supporting it to thrive for generations to come.

“A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes to get to this stage, including ongoing conversations with our market traders, businesses and residents, and we’re excited to look ahead to a start on site in the summer.

“Chesterfield certainly has positive times ahead, with the major refurbishment work at Stephenson Memorial Hall – home to our beloved theatre and museum – also progressing well.”

The council secured nearly £20m from the Government’s levelling up fund towards the costs of the overall project and the authority also received £695,000 of funding from the Arts Council England Capital Investment Programme for a new Changing Places Toilet and ventilation system at the Stephenson Memorial Hall.

Other work at Rykneld Square will eventually offer a more welcoming, green space near to the St Mary and All Saints’ Crooked Spire Church connecting the landmark with the town centre.

Spire Walk will also offer a more welcoming and attractive space to enjoy the Crooked Spire with new lighting and a link into Rykneld Square.

New Square – the plans will create an attractive and flexible space that will complement the main market and speciality markets, but can also be used to host festivals, events, cultural celebrations, and community gatherings – bringing our town centre to life.

Corporation Street is also to be improved with paving and lighting as a key gateway to the town centre and to the refurbished Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum at the refurbished Stephenson Memorial Hall building.

Attractive lighting, new digital facilities, more greenery, new seating and signage will also feature across the regeneration sites.

Councillor Sarvent added: “We have a strong track record of making the most of external funding opportunities to invest in the future of our borough, and through projects like the Revitalising the Heart of Project this work will bring real improvements for the residents and businesses of our town, while boosting our appeal to visitors.”

