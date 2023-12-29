Newsroom legend Gay Bolton caps four decades' service with the Derbyshire Times by winning national award

A reporter has capped four decades' service with the Derbyshire Times by winning an award.

Gay Bolton collects her award at the National World annual conference and awards evening at the Village Hotel, Blackpool. Picture by Paul Heyes

Gay Bolton was awarded lifestyle/features journalist of the year at National World's annual presentation ceremony.

She was among a shortlist of four which included journalists from The Scotsman, the Yorkshire Post and Bristol World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gay said: "I was stunned to win the award in the face of such stiff competition but delighted and proud to bring it home to Derbyshire. What a great end to my 40th year with the Derbyshire Times. Thank you to my editor, Phil Bramley, for nominating me and those who judged the entries."

National World is the parent company of the Derbyshire Times. The awards ceremony was held at the Village Hotel in Blackpool.

Gay celebrated 40 years of service with the Derbyshire Times in March.