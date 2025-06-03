New wine shop and bar opens in heart of Derbyshire village
Bouquet Wine Cellar in the Old Mill business park, Little Eaton offers an extensive wine selection and cheese and charcuterie boards.
During the daytime, Bouquet Wine Cellar transforms into a cosy café, offering locally roasted coffee, freshly baked pastries and cakes and delicious Italian-style toasted sandwiches. Complimentary fibre guest Wi-Fi is available, making it an ideal place to work.
Rebecca Tomlinson, director and owner, said: “Our vision for Bouquet Wine Cellar is to create a welcoming hub for the community, where people can discover exceptional wines while supporting sustainable practices and local businesses. We are passionate about offering a diverse range of wines, highlighting those produced with care for the environment and showcasing the fantastic products available right here in Derbyshire and the surrounding regions."
Bouquet Wine Cellar hosts tasting events and themed evenings. For further details, visit www.bouquetwine.co.uk
