New therapeutic community garden, featuring trees, herbs and summer house opens in Chesterfield

The official launch included cake cutting.

The green space, in Rufford Close, has been opened by a Chesterfield branch of River Network, a Christian charity helping developing communities across the UK.

It features an allotment, summer house, insect hotel, raised growing beds, herb gardens, an apple tree and orchard.

The first visitors were welcomed a couple of months ago, but the official ribbon-cutting was held this month with a community picnic and a cake cutting.

Chetserfield Mayor officially opened the community garden.

Mayor of Chesterfield councillor Tony Rogers said: “I'm delighted to have opened this new therapeutic community allotment. The River Network Charity have worked hard to create an excellent facility where members of the community can come together.”

In partnership with the Rufford Close Allotments in Chesterfield, the River Network Charity has prepared and filled one of the raised beds with carrots, lettuce, spring onions and coloured beetroot.

Another four raised beds are still waiting for the herbs, fruit and vegetables to be planted by the local community.

CEO of the River Network Charity Terry Eckersley said: “It is such a joy to continue to build strategic partnerships that are really helping individuals find a sense of community, purpose.

Local residents attended, alongside the Chesterfield Mayor and representatives of River Network Charity