The construction of the two-storey Engineering and Life Sciences building on Infirmary Road will be funded by the Government and will replace the current North Block 1 which will be demolished.

A report to Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee stated: “Parking at present includes spaces along the access route into the application site, narrowing that access. The proposed development will remove spaces along the access route and result in the provision of 33 parking spaces including spaces for the disabled, this is a reduction from the 39 currently on site. This is based on the submitted plan details rather than the application form details where it is stated that existing spaces to be 28 and proposed to be 28.

