The popular fast-food sandwich chain has announced a new store will be opening on the retail parade off of Bridge street in the former Fulton’s Foods premises, next-door to the Card Factory.

Though an official opening date is yet to be announced, both Clay Cross residents and fans of the build-your-own sandwich chain will not have to wait long before they can get their Subway fix.

According to a spokesperson, the company is hoping to open their newest store at the end of June. This latest store will follow several other Subways already opened around North-East Derbyshire, including three in Chesterfield.

Subway is set to open its new branch in Clay Cross this summer