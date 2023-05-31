New Subway Store opening in north Derbyshire - with job applications for staff now open
The popular fast-food sandwich chain has announced a new store will be opening on the retail parade off of Bridge street in the former Fulton’s Foods premises, next-door to the Card Factory.
Though an official opening date is yet to be announced, both Clay Cross residents and fans of the build-your-own sandwich chain will not have to wait long before they can get their Subway fix.
According to a spokesperson, the company is hoping to open their newest store at the end of June. This latest store will follow several other Subways already opened around North-East Derbyshire, including three in Chesterfield.
Applications are currently being accepted for anyone hoping to become a part of Clay Cross’ first team of ‘Sandwich Artists’. To apply, send an email with your CV and details of your availability to [email protected]