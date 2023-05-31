News you can trust since 1855
New Subway Store opening in north Derbyshire - with job applications for staff now open

A new Subway will soon be opening its doors in Clay Cross town centre.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 31st May 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:46 BST

The popular fast-food sandwich chain has announced a new store will be opening on the retail parade off of Bridge street in the former Fulton’s Foods premises, next-door to the Card Factory.

Though an official opening date is yet to be announced, both Clay Cross residents and fans of the build-your-own sandwich chain will not have to wait long before they can get their Subway fix.

According to a spokesperson, the company is hoping to open their newest store at the end of June. This latest store will follow several other Subways already opened around North-East Derbyshire, including three in Chesterfield.

Subway is set to open its new branch in Clay Cross this summerSubway is set to open its new branch in Clay Cross this summer
Applications are currently being accepted for anyone hoping to become a part of Clay Cross’ first team of ‘Sandwich Artists’. To apply, send an email with your CV and details of your availability to [email protected]

