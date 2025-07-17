Plans to build a solar farm in north Derbyshire have won £700,000 in grant funding, secured by the Mayor of the East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council will use the allocation from the Government’s Mayoral Renewables Fund to develop the solar farm on reclaimed land that was part of the Williamthorpe Colliery, near Temple Normanton. The installation of the project is due to be completed in spring 2026.

The site will generate around 1.9 million kWh per year which is enough energy to power more than 700 homes annually, based on average UK households. The energy generated on the solar farm will be exported to the grid and will reduce the county council’s energy bills by more than £100,000 per year. Over the project lifetime, it is expected to save the council more than £3million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renewable energy generation is also a key part of the East Midlands’ approach to tackling climate change, and the projects will see the region’s carbon footprint reduced by an estimated 8,550 tonnes of CO2 over 30 years.

Solar farm planned for the old Williamthorpe Colliery site has been awarded £700,000 from the Government's Mayor Renewables Fund.

The project will also support the work of the East Midlands Combined County Authority’s Nature and Biodiversity Taskforce by including improvements to nature on the site. Wildflower and tree planting will create vital habitats for pollinators and wildlife to thrive.

The Williamthorpe Colliery solar farm marks another clean energy regeneration project in the East Midlands region. From the former coal-fired power station at Ratcliffe-on-Soar to the STEP Fusion plant at West Burton, areas that were historically linked to coal mining are being transformed across the region with clean energy projects, providing more jobs and energy security for local people.

The Mayoral Renewables Fund from the recently formed Great British Energy aims to support Combined Authorities across England to deliver priority renewable energy generation projects on their own estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the funding secured for the region, the Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, said: “I’m spearheading a green industrial revolution here in the East Midlands to protect future generations from the impacts of the climate crisis. Last year, we said farewell to the use of coal in our region, and we’re now transitioning to become a clean energy powerhouse, with solar being an important part of the energy mix.

“Our approach to tackling the climate crisis presents a huge opportunity for our communities. We’re creating a region that is more resilient and sustainable, which will support everyone who lives in the region to thrive. “

“As mayor, I’m putting national net zero policy into practice on a local level by securing this funding – and this is just the start of our productive relationship with Great British Energy.”