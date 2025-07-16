Play centre operators are bringing a new business and more jobs into Chesterfield town centre.

Tiny Town Chesterfield has taken on premises at New Beetwell Street and hopes to have its third site up and running by late August/early September.

Emily Frogson, marketing manager, said: “We’re very excited. The location is really good. It’s going to be slightly different to the centres we have in Barlborough and Anston which are role play based. This one is going to be soft play and have a cafe.

"We’ll need people to run the cafe and the soft play centre; we’ve already had people dropping off their CVs.”

Preparatory work will include converting the top area of the building into a cafe and painting throughout.

The premises previously housed the Kooca soft play centre which closed in June.

Tiny Town was launched in 2019 by former childminders Karen Parnham and Sharon McCook who joined forces with Peter Dabill. Their first site was at Anston and in 2021 they expanded their business to Barlborough. The new site in Chesterfield town centre will be the biggest of the three.

Emily said: “Tiny Town is built on learning through play, we know what parents want and what children want. If your child enjoys imaginative play and role play then they'll enjoy Tiny Town. We run three sessions a day and there can be up to 30 children in a session. We always say that every child develops at a different pace and grows at a different pace, so we don't put an age limit on it.”