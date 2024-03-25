New skills programmes launched to help get people back into work and advance their careers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Managed by Chesterfield Borough Council and delivered by partners including Workpays, DBC Training and Workers Education Association, the range of courses include programmes that businesses can sign up for but also courses that people who are currently out of work can individually sign up for.

For individuals looking to develop skills to progress towards and into work, Workpays are offering a work readiness and digital inclusion programme from the 1 April to be delivered from a variety of community settings.

Businesses in the borough will be able to benefit from a number of upskilling programmes provided by DBC Training, including a range of Microsoft short courses that will address workplace digital skills gaps and increase productivity.

Specialist care training provider, Workers Education Association will be providing fully funded digital skills training to support people working in the care sector progress their careers.

Funding for the programmes has been provided through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “These are targeted programmes that will help ensure our residents can get the skills they need to access career opportunities and progress in our borough. These programmes form a key part of our skills action plan, which seeks to ensure that everyone can benefit from a growing local economy.

“As part of our skills action plan we work closely with businesses and these programmes aim to provide the skills they need to grow. I’d encourage local business owners to see if these programmes are suitable for them and get in touch as soon as possible to sign up.

“However, we’ve ensured that there is support available for everyone and our work readiness and digital inclusion programme will be run in the community and residents who are seeking employment will be able to sign up directly for these or sign up through their work coach.”

Workpays will be running a work readiness and digital inclusion programme. This will be hosted in community venues across the borough and will help people to develop employability and basic skills that will help them to join the workforce. They will also provide some basic digital skills and access to ICT equipment.

Workers Education Association will be working in care sector businesses to provide their employees with the digital skills they need to progress in the sector.

DBC Training will be providing a digital upskilling programme for businesses. This will allow employees to work through a range of digital courses designed to help them improve their skills, increase productivity and advance their careers.

Further training programmes focussed on green and digital skills for businesses and science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be launched later this year.