New skatepark opens in Derbyshire town's award-winning park - as more improvements planned

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:29 BST
A new skatepark in Matlock’s Hall Leys Park opened to the public this week.

Constructed by Fearless Ramps, the new flood resilient stainless-steel structure with composite panels replaces a 20-year-old wooden skatepark, which had required much maintenance in recent years.

It’s the second element in a three-part £730,000 facelift for the award-winning town centre park following the provision of non-slip resin-bonded surfacing to main park paths.

To come soon is a new interactive splashpad, replacing the paddling pool.

The improvements have been funded via a grant of £450,737 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) with match funding – which is required – of £279,263 from the Derbyshire Dales District Council’s own capital resources.

Council Leader Councillor Steve Flitter said: “This is a massive win for the Hall Leys Skatepark Project group, who started working with us two years ago to identify funding for a new skatepark, only for the council to successfully apply to the UKSPF. It’s a brilliant example of what a local council can achieve through close working with its community.

"It was fantastic to see so many young people using the new facility on day one and I can guarantee our Community Development team will continue to work closely with the Skatepark Project.”

Already, the new skatepark has won Better Derbyshire Dales Funding towards coaching sessions for primary age, secondary age and also a girls-only sessions later in the year.

An official opening event will take place on Saturday 19 July from 11am to 3pm.

Some of the participants and supporters pictured on day one.

1. New skatepark

Some of the participants and supporters pictured on day one. Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council

Members of the Skatepark Project

2. The Skatepark Project

Members of the Skatepark Project Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council

Cody and Felix from the Hall Leys Skatepark Project in high flying action.

3. Flying high

Cody and Felix from the Hall Leys Skatepark Project in high flying action. Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council

Cody from the Hall Leys Skatepark Project.

4. New facility

Cody from the Hall Leys Skatepark Project. Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council

