A new location in Chesterfield has been identified as the possible site for a custody suite housing 36 cells including an area for vulnerable persons and juveniles.

Derbyshire Constabulary is seeking planning permission from the borough council to build the two-storey building on land at Prospect Park, Dunston Road. The surrounding area is made up of predominantly light industrial use. Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club and associated playing fields are to the south of the proposed site and Dunston House to the north on the opposite side of the road.

The cell wings and custody support facilities would be on the ground floor with policing offices, welfare and plant space on the first floor. The proposal does not include a helpdesk. Staffing levels on a day to day basis are predicted at a maximum of 84 at any one time.

Four locations for the planned custody suite have already been viewed and discounted:

* A very large site at Boythorpe Works on Goytside Road, Chesterfield was considered capable of catering for custody and the relocation of the town’s police headquarters. However, interest terminated due to unknown ground stabilisation costs, unknown amounts of contamination and an extensive and expensive ‘cut’ required from site to enable construction of the suite. Costings for the relocation of the Chesterfield HQ were also higher than expected resulting in the site being too large for custody alone. There was also concern that the approach roads to the proposed site would flood, rendering the custody suite inaccessible.

* Langham Park on Mansfield Road, Temple Normanton, the site of historic mining, was ruled out because of lack of information on contamination following previous works. The location was also considered to be slightly too far from Chesterfield town centre.

* A large site at Hartington Quarry off Hall Lane, Staveley was deemed to be too far out of Chesterfield town centre and at risk of flooding; * The existing Chesterfield Police Station on Beetwell Street, with its training buildings and parking for operational vehicles, was regarded as too small for the required custody suite.

In support of the latest application, architects Corstophine & Wright state: “The design intent for this custody suite is to reflect the architectural language seen around Chesterfield and Derbyshire. The intention for the cladding is to represent the Chesterfield Parish Church Crooked Spire, using angular cladding panels, shaded dark grey to contrast the red brickwork, as seen throughout Derbyshire.

"The first floor ribbon windows create a feature to the office floor, which is continued around the brickwork using protruding brick detailing. Locating the feature brickwork at first floor prevents unwarranted access to the building. The overall design draws reference from the headquarters building in Ripley, seeking to establish a common language across the police estate.”