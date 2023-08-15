News you can trust since 1855
New retail food shop plan for old police station in Derbyshire town

A new blueprint has been unveiled for an old police station in a Derbyshire town, three months after district planners approved its conversion into apartments.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST

The latest plan for the building on Central Drive, Shirebrook includes a retail food store on the ground floor with two three-bedroom flats on the upper level.

Six parking spaces, two of which will be for the occupants of the flats, are included in the plan.

Bolsover District Council’s decision on the application is pending.

