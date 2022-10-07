New Restrictions on dog fouling, alcohol consumption and BBQs in Derbyshire Dales

Derbyshire Dales District Council has revised Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) and agreed on new restrictions across the local green spaces.

Revised PSPOs, which will be enforced on Monday, October 10, will include restrictions on dog fouling and dog control, consumption of alcohol and the banning of open fires and BBQs.

A District Council spokesperson said: "These orders also mean it is an offence to not clear up after your dog on any land that is open to the public whether that be public or private land. Dog walkers should carry something to collect their animal's dog mess such as poo bags or a carrier bag. If your dog makes a mess in a public place, please pick up the mess in your bag, seal it and dispose of it in a dog waste bin, litter bin or take it home to put in your domestic waste bin."

Ashbourne Recreation Ground is amongst the green areas affected by the new restrictions.

There are also some other controls for dogs - in some places they need to be kept on leads or lead by direction and are excluded from some places such as children’s play areas.

Alcohol consumption control across the main town park means that a person must stop drinking alcohol if asked to by a Police Officer, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) or District Council Enforcement staff.

A PSPO is made under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014 and its introduction follows an extensive consultation exercise and council approval.

The spokesperson added: "As part of the implementation process, we are also carrying out a review of existing signage. New signage has already been replaced in many of our recreation grounds and gardens and we will continue the roll out programme in the coming months.

"The cost of new large signs in our biggest parks in Ashbourne, Bakewell and Matlock has been wholly covered through sponsorship from our wider signage project and the installations have been made at no cost to our council tax payers."

Dog fouling, littering and fly tipping incidents can be reported via the District Council’s website ‘Report It’ facility.