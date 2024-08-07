New restaurant/takeaway bid for Chesterfield town centre moves a step closer

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:29 BST

Plans to open a new eatery in Chesterfield have moved a step closer.

The borough council has approved an application for a new fascia sign and projecting sign for 5 Stephenson Place where Pepe’s is proposing to open a restaurant/takeaway serving its speciality peri peri grilled chicken. The premises was formerly occupied by Blaze restaurant.

A separate application seeking permission for a canopy extraction system to the rear has been submitted to the council.

