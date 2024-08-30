New restaurant set to open in Derbyshire this weekend - with special discounts on opening day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gurkha Aroma in Bolsover is set to welcome its first customers tomorrow (August 31).

The new restaurant will open its doors on Welbeck Road in Bolsover at 5pm tomorrow, August 31.

Gurkha Aroma, which is set to serve Indian and Nepalese cuisine has already proved to be popular, with many booking a table for the opening day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant published the following statement online: “We are excited to announce that our grand opening is just around the corner—this Saturday, 31st August 2024!

Gurkha Aroma will open its doors on Welbeck Road in Bolsover at 5 pm tomorrow, August 31. (Photo credit: Gurkha Aroma)

"Due to the overwhelming response, we are fully booked for both dining shifts. However, a few spots are still available, so please call us soon to secure your reservation. We look forward to serving you soon. Thank you for your support!”

For those who prefer to enjoy the food at home, the restaurant is offering a 15% discount on takeaway and delivery orders placed on opening day. Takeaways can be ordered through Gurkha Aroma’s website or via phone at 01246825025.

The restaurant will be open from 5pm till 10pm during the week and from 5pm until 10.30pm on the weekends.