New restaurant plans to move into vacant building in Chesterfield town centre
Plans have been unveiled for a new restaurant in Chesterfield.
Pepe’s, which specialises in grilled chicken, has applied for permission to erect signage at 5 Stephenson Place, a building formerly occupied by Blaze Bar & Grill.
The application to Chesterfield Borough Council says the proposed new restaurant would employ four full-time and eight part-time members of staff. The hours of opening would be from 11am to 11.30pm every day of the week.
Family seating areas would be provided in the restaurant.
Pepe’s online menu include burgers, fajitas, nachos and wraps.
