New restaurant plans to move into vacant building in Chesterfield town centre

Pepe's has applied for permission to erect signage on the building which formerly housed Blaze Bar & Grill.

Plans have been unveiled for a new restaurant in Chesterfield.

Pepe’s, which specialises in grilled chicken, has applied for permission to erect signage at 5 Stephenson Place, a building formerly occupied by Blaze Bar & Grill.

The application to Chesterfield Borough Council says the proposed new restaurant would employ four full-time and eight part-time members of staff. The hours of opening would be from 11am to 11.30pm every day of the week.

Family seating areas would be provided in the restaurant.

