New restaurant launching in Chesterfield offers freebies and discounts on opening weekend

The exterior of the new Blaze Bar & Grill in Chesterfield

Blaze Bar & Grill at Stephensons Place will open its doors on Friday, August 6.

Each guest will get a free drink and free dessert, 10 percent off the bill and 10 percent off the next visit in an offer applicable from 6pm on the Friday, and 9am to 10pm on the Saturday.

On August 7, from 9.30am to 11am, breakfast customers will receive free bottomless hot drinks, 10 percent off the bill and 10 percent off the next visit.

The interior of Blaze Bar & Grill on Stephensons Place, Chesterfield.

Following the opening weekend, the business, which has signed up to Just Eat and Deliveroo, will also offer a takeaway service.

The family business is run by directors Omar Yahia, who has extensive experience in the hospitality trade in Manchester and the Middle East, and his brother-in-law Justin Widdop, who runs a marketing agency in Worksop.

Head chef Liam Goddard and four front of house staff have been taken on.

Omar's wife Rebecca, who is the HR manager, said: "There aren't many places around here that offer the same kind of cuisine - steaks, hanging kebabs and burgers - or vibe that we do.”

Rebecca said: "We want to encourage celebrations, really good times. If it's a birthday, we're going to give the birthday girl or boy a free main meal provided there's a minimum of four people in their party."

Omar's experience in cocktails is showcased in the drinks menu. Rebecca said: "We've brought in a few of our own cocktails and branded them locally such as The Crooked Spire which is pink and will suit those who don't like it too sweet. We've got one called The Blaze, which is funky and summery, while Let's Get Tropical has different vodkas, passion fruit juice and Prosecco.

"We've got quite an extensive gin menu and we are using wine from a Sheffield supplier that you won't find in supermarkets or any other restaurant in Chesterfield

"We're very much about supporting other local businesses.”

Blaze Bar & Grill has a modern decor with a dark blue and stone coloured palette and exposed wood. Rebecca said: "It's vibrant and cool. I feel really happy being in here and we want guests to feel like that too.

"People have missed eating out and we've got to live our lives now after coronavirus; I do believe that we've learned along the way that spending good time with family, your friends and celebrating the small things is important."

The new business, which can accommodate 48 customers, occupies the premises which formerly housed Ciuri Ciuri restaurant.

Rebecca said: "It's been the dream of us as individuals to be able to do this for some time. The opportunity came along for a really good restaurant that met our needs in terms of fit. We like this part of town, we think it's a really good location for footfall, it's good for parking for families to be able to come and has great public transport for our staff."