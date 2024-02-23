New £800,000 business centre transforms prominent building in central Chesterfield
The substantial refurbishment at York House on St Mary’s Gate includes a range of self-contained offices, workspaces and a coffee shop.
Sovereign Assets & Developments have invested in the premises, which will be known as as York House Business Centre, because of its prime location in central Chesterfield and flexibilty to offer a variety of office sizes and layouts.
A spokesman said: “At York House Business Centre, we’ve been diligently transforming this iconic building into a modern, functional business centre designed to meet the needs of contemporary professionals and businesses.
“Our vision for York House is to create a space that not only serves as a practical work environment but also fosters a community of innovation and growth for all its members.
“Every corner of York House has been reimagined to offer the perfect blend of heritage charm and modern convenience, with state-of-the-art facilities that businesses need to thrive in today’s fast-paced world.
“The choice to develop York House into business units was driven by the building’s innate potential and Chesterfield’s growing demand for quality office space.
"By providing top-notch facilities, we’re helping start-ups, scale-ups, and established companies to operate efficiently, which in turn will generate job opportunities and stimulate economic activity.”
Offices will be available to let from £4,200 per annum (£3 per sq ft). Businesses and professionals who are interested in finding out more about York House Business Centre can do so by visiting Zoopla, or by emailing: [email protected]