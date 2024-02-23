News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

New £800,000 business centre transforms prominent building in central Chesterfield

A new £800,000 business centre will transform a prominent building in central Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The substantial refurbishment at York House on St Mary’s Gate includes a range of self-contained offices, workspaces and a coffee shop.

Sovereign Assets & Developments have invested in the premises, which will be known as as York House Business Centre, because of its prime location in central Chesterfield and flexibilty to offer a variety of office sizes and layouts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “At York House Business Centre, we’ve been diligently transforming this iconic building into a modern, functional business centre designed to meet the needs of contemporary professionals and businesses.

Most Popular
York House, which overlooks St Mary's Gate, will become a business centre,York House, which overlooks St Mary's Gate, will become a business centre,
York House, which overlooks St Mary's Gate, will become a business centre,

“Our vision for York House is to create a space that not only serves as a practical work environment but also fosters a community of innovation and growth for all its members.

“Every corner of York House has been reimagined to offer the perfect blend of heritage charm and modern convenience, with state-of-the-art facilities that businesses need to thrive in today’s fast-paced world.

“The choice to develop York House into business units was driven by the building’s innate potential and Chesterfield’s growing demand for quality office space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"By providing top-notch facilities, we’re helping start-ups, scale-ups, and established companies to operate efficiently, which in turn will generate job opportunities and stimulate economic activity.”

Offices will be available to let from £4,200 per annum (£3 per sq ft). Businesses and professionals who are interested in finding out more about York House Business Centre can do so by visiting Zoopla, or by emailing: [email protected]

Related topics:ChesterfieldZoopla