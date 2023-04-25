The £3 million centre boasts a two court badminton sports hall, a group exercise studio and a 27 station state-of-the-art gym.It also houses a unique caving experience that helps tie the centre in with the nearby Creswell Crags, as well as a three tiered soft play kingdom and a new café overlooking the patio area.The building has been built by Bolsover District Council’s Dragonfly Development Ltd Company.The centre’s membership scheme will give users unlimited access to the gym and group exercise classes, all for just £25 per month.

Labour councillor for Elmton-with-Creswell, Duncan McGregor said, "It has taken a lot of time and effort to get to this point and I am delighted that this wonderful new facility for the people of Elmton-with-Creswell and surrounding villages is now open and ready to be used.“I am really proud of what we see before us here today and I hope our local communities are as well. I said five years ago when the old Creswell Leisure Centre was closed that I would fight to build a new one and that is what we have. We not only wanted a leisure facility for our communities to use, but somewhere that ties in with the heritage and history of the village and can be used by schools, clubs and organisations.”