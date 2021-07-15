New president for Clay Cross Inner Wheel Club

A new president has taken over the chain of office at Clay Cross Inner Wheel Club.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:12 am
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:34 am
Dr Cheryl Battye, new president of Clay Cross Inner Wheel, with Sonia Worthy, past president.
Dr Cheryl Battye, new president of Clay Cross Inner Wheel, with Sonia Worthy, past president.

Dr Cheryle Berry was installed in a ceremony in past president Sonia Worthy’s garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Inner Wheel members celebrated at a picnic lunch during a previous meeting in Kenning Park which was a belated party in honour of the club’s 50th charter birthday two years ago.

The club plans to hold a fundraising stall in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Clay Cross Gala in Kenning Park on September 4.