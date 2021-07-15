New president for Clay Cross Inner Wheel Club
A new president has taken over the chain of office at Clay Cross Inner Wheel Club.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:12 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:34 am
Dr Cheryle Berry was installed in a ceremony in past president Sonia Worthy’s garden.
Inner Wheel members celebrated at a picnic lunch during a previous meeting in Kenning Park which was a belated party in honour of the club’s 50th charter birthday two years ago.
The club plans to hold a fundraising stall in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Clay Cross Gala in Kenning Park on September 4.