New pop-up shops open at Chesterfield Market Hall

An antiques business and an enterprise selling sweet and savoury treats have moved into the indoor complex.

Gregory Mcghie, 59, of Old Whittington, Chesterfield, has opened the antiques and collectables pop-up shop.

He established Adelante Antiques in Chesterfield 18 years ago and has 45 years’ experience in the trade. He predominantly deals in gold and silver jewellery, costume jewellery, paintings, coins and medals.

John Stenton at his sweet and savoury treat pop-up shop in Chesterfield Market Hall.

Gregory said: “My business, which used to be on the outside market on Thursday, is gratefully being given a boost and incentive to grow through the Chesterfield Market Hall management team on a provisional or long-term basis.

“The current indoor unit is much better for my health as I have a lifelong neuro muscular condition known as dystonia, which is exacerbated by the cold weather and lifting, for which I receive hospital treatment bi-monthly. With the indoor market unit, I'm warmer and not weather dependent. It is so much better also with the goods being on show five days a week, and no need to transport items over a further distance.

"I find Chesterfield a great place, with a friendly local community, and ideally located for my business as it is local to where I live and easy for travel and local amenities.

"There is a good tourist trade in the summer months and a good footfall on Thursdays, due to the outdoor flea market, which is great for my existing customer base throughout the Midlands and for locally sourcing goods for my business.”

Selection of the sweet and savoury treats at John Stenton's pop-up shop.

John Stenton, who is in his early 40s, stocks upmarket dried tea, coffee, hot chocolate flakes, crisps, nuts, sweets, chocolates, cake bars, oat cakes with a selection of vegan and gluten-free options at his pop-up shop.

He is aiming to set up an online business selling a range of the items in hamper form.

A former worker at a hospital catering department, John, who lives with his wife and little boy on the outskirts of Sheffield, became a stay at home dad during the Covid-19 pandemic.

John said: “A few months ago, with the start of signs of normality returning, I decided to go self-employed.

Adelante Antiques have launched a pop-up shop at Unit 5 in Chesterfield Market Hall.

"My first idea was to start a coffee van, but while I have been waiting for my van to be converted I was keen to get something else started, so the idea of an online shop came along. While I was planning this and the website (sparkystreats.co.uk) was going through the design process, the opportunity of the stall in Chesterfield Market Hall came up.

"The stall is operating as a pop-up for three months and after that we will see how things are going.”

There is currently a pop-up shop offer available to new traders who would like to be based inside the Market Hall. The pop-up offer is £60 per week and the stall can be held for a maximum of three months, with no minimum term.

After three months at the pop-up rate the tenant will be offered the opportunity to remain on condition that they sign up to a full lease at the full rate for that stall.