New pop-up pug cafe is coming to a Derbyshire coffee shop - to showcase dogs in need of their forever home
The Pug and Pudding cafe in Chapel-en-le-Frith will be living up to its name and more than 25 pugs are expected to be there over the course of the day on Sunday April 28.
Anthony Ringer from the cafe said: “We’re really excited about this and can’t wait to see all the pugs.”
Working with charity Pug Life Rescue the pop up cafe will showcase the dogs who are in need of their forever home.
“Customers are also welcome to bring their own pugs as well,” said Anthony.
The cafe was opened in 2020 and the first months of the lockdown were spent renovating.
The coffee shop opened in July 2020 on a lease. Meanwhile a second property was purchased and became Into The Woods eatery.
However, when the lease expired on the Pug and Pudding it moved into the owned space and the two venues merged.
Anthony said: “There now inside and outside seating and casual dining but we wanted to get back to put puggy roots.
“My pug passed away and I do miss dogs so we decided to something a bit different and a bit fun.”
Pug Life Rescue is a foster based rescue, for Pugs needing help across the country and throughout the day staff and customers will be raising funds for the charity.
Anthony said: “Even if the dogs don’t get a forever home it will still be a nice fun day out for the dogs and for our customers.
“Come along and enjoy a cuddle with some pugs, bring your own pug - the more the merrier, weather permitting we will have the grassed area and shelter there too for the day and hopefully we'll have lots of pugs having a great play.
“This is our first pop-up pug cafe but if it is a success I can see it being a regular event.”
For those wanting to pop along for a cuddle with some cute pugs the Market Street coffee shop will be open 10am to 5pm.
