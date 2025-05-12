A new police custody suite is poised for the outskirts of Chesterfield after planning permission was granted by the borough council.

The 36 cell unit, including an area specifically for vulnerable adults and juveniles, is proposed for agricultural land at Prospect Park, Dunston Road. Light industry surrounds the site which is 1.5miles from Chesterfield town centre. Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club is to the south and Dunston House to the north on the opposite side of the road.

The two storey building would include cell wings and custody support facilities on the ground floor with policing offices, welfare and plant space on the first floor. An average of 84 members of staff would be on the premises at any one time on a day to day basis.

A design and access statement in support of Derbyshire Constabulary’s application to the council said: “The proposal will not include a helpdesk and the location of it is suited for police response times and requirements in the county.”