New plans promise 'unique experience' for children at popular north Derbyshire family attraction

Bosses at Matlock Farm Park, near Ashover, want to build three new party rooms and an office in the grounds off Jaggers Lane.

The venue has applied for planning permission from North East Derbyshire District Council in order to increase its capacity and host more children’s parties.

A statement submitted as part of the application says: “Matlock Farm Park is a visitor attractor set within a working farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New plans have been submitted to create a ‘unique experience’ for children at popular family attraction Matlock Farm Park. Image: Google Maps.

"The park has a variety of activities for families, with a play barn, café, outdoor play areas and a selection of animals including meerkats, goats, pigs, sheep and a petting area with small animals such as guinea pigs and rabbits.

“The farm park has the facilities to cater not only for family visitors but for a variety of groups that visit for educational trips such as Scout and Girl Guide groups, disadvantaged

children and school visits that link the farm park to the key stage one and key stage two national curriculum about food and where it comes from.

"The proposed works are a necessary investment to the farm park increasing its capacity as a family tourism attraction and extending the existing facilities to cater for children’s

parties.

"The party rooms will also offer indoor areas for school visits to sit and have lunch whilst providing shelter in poor weather conditions.”

Party rooms will clad in timber to replicate the traditional timber-style barn elsewhere in the farm park, which also ‘naturally blends in with the moorlands’ that surround it.

Planning documents say the development will improve facilities and enhance the site’s long-term sustainability as an attraction for families from across the area.

“The proposed party rooms and new private petting area will provide a unique party experience for local children which will provide specialist knowledge about the farm park

animals in a safe environment.

"This will also potential ally increasing the number of local visitors.”