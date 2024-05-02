Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposed site is at the rear of the former Peel House on Brimington Road where several unoccupied office buildings were knocked down earlier this year. Temporary planning permission for the land to be used as a car park is currently in place.

A feasibility study on the proposal which includes a 750-space multi-storey car park, 69-bedroom Landmark hotel and residential accommodation with retail space on the ground floor has been carried out. This is a detailed analysis that considers all of the critical aspects of a proposed project in order to determine the likelihood of it succeeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outline planning permission for a similar scheme in the Chesterfield Waterside area of Brimington Road was granted in 2011 but has now lapsed.

Disused office buildings including a former courthouse were demolished on the site earlier this year.