New plan is drawn up for multi-storey car park, hotel and homes near Chesterfield railway station
The proposed site is at the rear of the former Peel House on Brimington Road where several unoccupied office buildings were knocked down earlier this year. Temporary planning permission for the land to be used as a car park is currently in place.
A feasibility study on the proposal which includes a 750-space multi-storey car park, 69-bedroom Landmark hotel and residential accommodation with retail space on the ground floor has been carried out. This is a detailed analysis that considers all of the critical aspects of a proposed project in order to determine the likelihood of it succeeding.
Outline planning permission for a similar scheme in the Chesterfield Waterside area of Brimington Road was granted in 2011 but has now lapsed.
Consultancy business Inspire Design & Development of Clay Cross set out the latest proposal in a submission to Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning department asking whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was required. The council’s development management and conservation manager has stated that an EIA was not necessary due to the proposed use, size and location.
