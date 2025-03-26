A former police office in a Derbyshire village is poised to become a studio apartment.

An application for full planning permission to transform the single-storey building at Town End, Shirland has been submitted by Derek Pratt of Derbyshire Building Design to North East Derbyshire District Council.

Drawings indicate that the proposed conversion would create a one-bedroom property with an en-suite, lounge and kitchen.

The owners, who bought the redundant police office, said in a statement to the council: “Over the years we have struggled to rent it due to its location. It has been empty for a lengthy period of which it’s been subject to vandalism.

“Recently we have agreed a short term lease with a client who provides a nail treatment service, however the client only wants to rent it short term as she will be providing a full mobile service once established. Therefore the premises will become vacant again and to try and prevent the building coming into disrepair we have looked at other options for the use of the building.

“We consider that having advertised the building for rent over the last 18 months with no permanent tenant coming forward then it would make sense to provide a use which would secure a permanent tenant."

The building was operational as a police office in 2011, according to Google maps. There is no record online of when the office closed.