New owners of Chesterfield's oldest pub share reopening date

The new owners of Chesterfield’s oldest pub have announced its reopening date.

Patrick Hopkins and Meg Hartman will welcome customers to Ye Royal Oak (formerly The Royal Oak) in The Shambles at the start of the long Easter weekend.

The owners said: “You will be able to enjoy a tipple (or two) in Chesterfield's oldest pub from Friday, April 18 just in time for the Easter bank holiday. We’ll have even more to say soon.”

Meg and Patrick have also shared their pub’s new sign celebrating the heritage of its name. The sign, designed by @littleluluillustration, shows the future King Charles II hiding in an oak tree to avoid capture by Parliamentarian forces in 1651.