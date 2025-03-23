New owners of Chesterfield's oldest pub share reopening date
Patrick Hopkins and Meg Hartman will welcome customers to Ye Royal Oak (formerly The Royal Oak) in The Shambles at the start of the long Easter weekend.
The owners said: “You will be able to enjoy a tipple (or two) in Chesterfield's oldest pub from Friday, April 18 just in time for the Easter bank holiday. We’ll have even more to say soon.”
Meg and Patrick have also shared their pub’s new sign celebrating the heritage of its name. The sign, designed by @littleluluillustration, shows the future King Charles II hiding in an oak tree to avoid capture by Parliamentarian forces in 1651.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.