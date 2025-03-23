New owners of Chesterfield's oldest pub share reopening date

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 20:00 BST
Meg Hartman and Patrick Hopkins have announced the date that Chesterfield's oldest pub will reopen under the name Ye Royal Oak.Meg Hartman and Patrick Hopkins have announced the date that Chesterfield's oldest pub will reopen under the name Ye Royal Oak.
Meg Hartman and Patrick Hopkins have announced the date that Chesterfield's oldest pub will reopen under the name Ye Royal Oak.
The new owners of Chesterfield’s oldest pub have announced its reopening date.

Patrick Hopkins and Meg Hartman will welcome customers to Ye Royal Oak (formerly The Royal Oak) in The Shambles at the start of the long Easter weekend.

The owners said: “You will be able to enjoy a tipple (or two) in Chesterfield's oldest pub from Friday, April 18 just in time for the Easter bank holiday. We’ll have even more to say soon.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meg and Patrick have also shared their pub’s new sign celebrating the heritage of its name. The sign, designed by @littleluluillustration, shows the future King Charles II hiding in an oak tree to avoid capture by Parliamentarian forces in 1651.

Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice