New owner of Derbyshire's oldest cinema achieves his wish

By Gay Bolton
Published 10th Sep 2025, 12:16 BST
Derbyshire’s oldest working cinema is due to reopen its doors this week under a new owner.

The Scala in Ilkeston is now in the ownership of Asif Sahil of Premiere Property Ltd. Asif, who lives in Nottingham said: “I wanted to buy this cinema 20 years ago, but I got outbid.”

Believed to be the second old working cinema in the country, the Scala has been running for 112 years and retains historical features. Sarah Matthews, regional manager for the Scala, said: “It’s a listed building and there are quite a lot of very beautiful items in here.”

The new management is aiming to involve the community in its plans for the cinema’s future. Sarah said: “We’re looking for suggestions on what people would like to see. We have taken away quite a lot of things that were perhaps weren’t what people were looking for.

"We’ve been giving it a bit of a refresh and are hoping to reopen on Wednesday with a nice clean shiny new screen.”

