New owner is announced for Derbyshire's oldest working cinema and second oldest in UK

A Derbyshire cinema – which is the second oldest working picture house in the UK – has a new owner.

REEL Cinema in Ilkeston – fondly known as the Scala – will begin a new chapter under the ownership of Premiere Property from September 5.

There will be no disruption to operations with the full Scala team remaining in place.

The cinema was previously owned by REEL Cinemas Ltd, the UK’s leading independent cinema chain. A statement from REEL said: “This change is in line with REEL’s strategy for growth and our plan to align time, resources, and investment to support long-term success - for the Scala itself and for REEL as a whole.

"We’re proud to have been part of the Scala’s success story and will be cheering it on as it continues to thrive in its next chapter.”

The Scala first opened its doors in 1813 and retains many of its original features, making every visit a step back in time. For more than a century, it has been a cornerstone of the community, offering audiences the magic of the movies and the warmth of a local cinema.

Premiere Property has been contacted by the Derbyshire Times asking about its plans for The Scala.