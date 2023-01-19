Kay Norman, right, and Bridget Marshall, in Studio 115, High Street, Clay Cross.

Kay Norman has put her stamp on the premises formerly known as Ann's Hairstylist.

The business has been rebranded as Salon 115 - named after its number on the High Street - and has had a complete makeover.

Kay said: "I am really happy that people have stood by us and continued with their custom. They have said that the modernisation has created a relaxed, comfy and warm atmosphere.

Salon 115 at High Street, Clay Cross.

"The salon offers specialised blonding, hair extensions, all aspects of colouring/vivids and day to day general hairdressing. We are offering customers what they need all in one salon.”

Kay has taken over the salon following the retirement of Ann Simpson who clocked up more than half a century in hairdressing. "I've been waiting to own my own salon for a long time," said Kay. “Fortunately, I've been happy where I've worked and not had to make the jump.

"I’m happy to have my work colleague of 22 years, Bridget Marshall, working alongside me to support and offer new and upcoming techniques. Bridget lights up the salon.”

Bridget’s niece, Ebony Crowder, remains as shampoo girl working on Saturdays and during school holidays.

Kay said: "We're hoping to expand in the future and take on another stylist."