New owner gives hairdressing salon a makeover and fresh identity
The new owner of a Clay Cross hair salon has thanked loyal customers for continuing to support her business through a period of change.
Kay Norman has put her stamp on the premises formerly known as Ann's Hairstylist.
The business has been rebranded as Salon 115 - named after its number on the High Street - and has had a complete makeover.
Kay said: "I am really happy that people have stood by us and continued with their custom. They have said that the modernisation has created a relaxed, comfy and warm atmosphere.
"The salon offers specialised blonding, hair extensions, all aspects of colouring/vivids and day to day general hairdressing. We are offering customers what they need all in one salon.”
Kay has taken over the salon following the retirement of Ann Simpson who clocked up more than half a century in hairdressing. "I've been waiting to own my own salon for a long time," said Kay. “Fortunately, I've been happy where I've worked and not had to make the jump.
"I’m happy to have my work colleague of 22 years, Bridget Marshall, working alongside me to support and offer new and upcoming techniques. Bridget lights up the salon.”
Bridget’s niece, Ebony Crowder, remains as shampoo girl working on Saturdays and during school holidays.
Kay said: "We're hoping to expand in the future and take on another stylist."
To make an appointment at Salon 115, visit https://salon-115-unisex-hairdresser.business site or call 01246 862510. You can find Kay’s colour portfolio on Instagram: @kaysarah_hair