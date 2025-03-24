A prospective new arrival in Chesterfield town centre is intriguing shoppers.

The business which will be moving into the large building at 58 Knifesmithgate is displaying a sign that says: “Want to know what this is going to be? Secrets will be revealed by scanning the QR codes.” The codes are available on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Inside the premises are a desk with a small globe on it and a large screen on the wall above. Two easy chairs, a reception desk and a door with a washroom sign are also visible.

The premises were put up for auction by Chesterfield Borough Council with a guide price of £115,000 in 2024. Previous occupiers included the charities Stroke Association Support group and British Heart Foundation who ran shops there.