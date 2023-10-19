New night-time spectacular to 'shine a light' at Derbyshire heritage site this half term

The historic Cromford Mills will host two nights of magical large-scale projections combining special effects and live music.

‘Shine A Light’ returns to transform Arkwright’s heritage site with cutting-edge projections, moving animations, and live music on Thursday 26 and Friday, October 27.

Brought to you by Derbyshire-born projection artwork company, Illuminos, this year’s event includes a new projection reflecting on the Mills’ transformation and rebirth since Sir Richard Arkwright’s time – celebrating the return of waterpower, today’s community, and the remarkable nature of the wider UNESCO Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site.

Visitors will be able to experience an illuminated woodland walk to the historic Mill Yard at Cromford before enjoying an evening of entertainment under the stars with large-scale projections. There will also be late-night shopping and food and drink; including barbecue and street food, BoozeHound bar, locally-sourced cheese, mulled wine and sweet treats.

Shine A Light returns to Cromford Mills this half term

Another Shine a Light event will take place at Elvaston Castle near Derby on 8, 9 and 10 December, where stunning projections will be complemented by a festive market and seasonal entertainment.

Derbyshire County Council commissioned the first Shine A Light events in 2021 to support the recovery of Derbyshire’s visitor economy after the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as extend tourism season through the quieter autumn and winter months. They are also a celebration of the region's rich history and heritage.

Managing Director of Visit Peak District and Derbyshire, Jo Dilley said: “Shine A Light has already entertained thousands of visitors with magical displays and we’re looking forward to a brand new projection at Arkwright’s historic Cromford Mills.

“Not only do these captivating projections bring local history to life, they also offer a great reason for tourists and residents alike to discover some of our great heritage attractions during the typically quieter autumn and winter months.

“Events like this are vital as they help to protect and showcase Derbyshire’s special cultural sites – and we encourage people to book their tickets as soon as possible.”