New NHS dental practice opens in Derbyshire town as MP cuts ribbon
The new Treeline surgery has been officially opened in Bolsover this week after the town was left without a dentist practice for months.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The official opening ceremony took place on Tuesday, April 9, and saw MP Mark Fletcher cutting the ribbon as staff attended.
Treeline Dental Care at Market Place in Bolsover welcomed its first patients on March 25 – after the town was left without dental surgery for almost nine months.
Treeline provides both NHS and private dental services and hopes to start routine check-ups around June.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.