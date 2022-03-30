New M&S Foodhall to open in Derbyshire with treats for first 200 customers

The outlet at The Wyvern Derby, just off the A52, will launch on April 20, 2022.

Workers will hand out 200 golden tickets to the first customers through the door. Every golden ticket holder will be guaranteed a win – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies. One lucky customer will win a £200 M&S voucher.

Store manager Sarah Holmes said: “We’ve been delighted to see local customers getting excited about the development of the store and can’t wait to share what the new Foodhall has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a convenient option for your big family food shop, a quick snack on the go or a restaurant quality meal with our Dine-In meal deal options – we’ve got you covered.”

Bakery similiar to the one that will be unveiled at the new M&S Foodhall at Derby Wyvern.