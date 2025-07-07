New microbar plan for Derbyshire town raises noise and parking concerns
An agent for Allotment Bar 71 By Lounge Bars Ltd is seeking permission from North East Derbyshire District Council to change the use of the ground floor of an existing storage building at 71 High Street, Eckington. The premises is adjacent to The Lounge cafe.
The proposed microbar, which would have no outdoor area, would employ two members of staff. Opening hours would be Monday to Thursday, 11am until 5.30pm, Friday and Saturday, 11am until 10.30pm (close at 11pm), Sunday, 11am until 7pm.
Mr D. Holland of Henry Street, Eckington has objected to the application, raising several issues. He wrote to the council: “The noise is bad enough now from The Lounge Cafe when people sit outside.
"If this microbar opens it will be noise seven days a week.
"Where will the customers park when visiting this micro bar? We’ve already got parking issues on this street when people go to The Lounge, hairdressers, bridal shop, plus the residents who live on this street.”
Mr Holland also commented: "The proposed alterations to this building is too near my back door.”
