The Garden Room restaurant at the Cavendish Hotel, Baslow, has been refurbished and extended in the first phase of an extensive makeover of the hotel.

Further investment is to be made early next year in revamping the Cavendish Hotel’s reception, lounge area, Gallery restaurant and 28 bedrooms.

A new large outdoor dining terrace has been added to The Garden Room restaurant, offering views of the Chatsworth landscape and extending the restaurant’s capacity to 80.

An outdoor dining terrace has been created at The Garden Room restaurant at The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow (photo: Anna Batchelor)

Sustainability has also been at the heart of the refurbishment, both in terms of sourcing ingredients and the kitchen working space too. The Garden Room’s kitchen – which also serves the hotel’s 3AA Rosette restaurant, The Gallery – is now fully electric and the restaurant is heated by air source heat pumps, helping to reduce its impact on the environment.

A new menu from executive chef Adam Harper marks the relaunch of The Garden Room restaurant. Adam has worked with the gardeners and farmers at Chatsworth as well as artisan suppliers and farmers living within a five-mile radius of the hotel to develop a menu that celebrates some of the Peak District’s best-known producers. There is trout from Ladybower Fisheries, cold pressed rapeseed oil from Bakewell’s Brock & Moreton and pork from the family-run Moss Valley Farm.

Adam said: “A lot of hard work has gone into the sourcing and development of the new menu at The Garden Room to make sure it does justice to our outstanding location. We’re incredibly proud to be offering the very best produce all year round whilst supporting local producers.

“It’s been great to finally reopen our doors and we’re looking forward to welcoming back visitors – old and new – in the coming weeks.”

Interior of The Garden Room restaurant (photo: Anna Batchelor).

The new Garden Room menu features starters such as smoked Ladybower trout and home-cured beef bresaola, mains including lamb, venison and beef from local farms, and plant-based dishes made from vegetables grown in the Chatsworth Kitchen Garden.

For quick bites, a range of sandwiches and speciality coffee will also be available. Those looking for a one-of-a-kind experience can book the restaurant’s new kitchen table, where they’ll watch the chefs prepare a bespoke five course tasting menu.

Lady Burlington, who has overseen the refurbishment work by renowned interior designer Nicola Harding, said: “It’s been great to see The Garden Room take shape over the past four months and it promises to be a great place to lunch or enjoy drinks and dinner as summer finally approaches. With lots of natural light and views across the estate, it provides the perfect space to bring people together whilst showcasing products and produce that are from the local area.”

The Garden Room is open from 12 noon to 9pm every day. To book a table, visit the restaurant’s website www.cavendishbaslow.co.uk or call 01246 582311.

Adam Harper, executive chef, with his team at The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow (photo: Anna Batchelor)