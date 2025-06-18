The new-style communications kiosks which are proposed for five sites across Chesterfield and are subject to planning permission.

Plans have been unveiled to site five new-look phone kiosks across Chesterfield.

The communications kiosks are proposed for land outside the following addresses: 468 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor; 49-53 Chatsworth Road; 17 Burlington Street; 8-9 Lordsmill Street and Coniston House, Derby Road.

Applications seeking planning consent for one digital advertisement display within each proposed communications kiosk have been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council by NWP Street Ltd.

An accompanying statement from New World Payphones reports: “Around 2.68 million people in the UK do not own a mobile phone. Almost 150,000 calls were made to emergency services from phone boxes in the year to May 2020, while 25,000 calls were made to Childline and 20,000 to Samaritans. At the same time, the services people need from public call boxes are changing. NWP plans to reflect these changes, upgrading and adapting the communication kiosk to allow a base level coverage provision across urban areas fit for the 21st century.”

The kiosks will have touchscreen information to assist users with wayfinding/mapping information. The telephone will allow for debit and credit card and contactless payments. Additional connectivity will be provided by small cell access nodes where there is room for them to be housed. Other location-based information may be included including NFC and Bluetooth.

The statement adds: “The communications kiosk is purposefully ‘open plan’ to enable an inclusive and open access to all users, including those with mobility impairments. Further, the exposed nature of the proposed kiosk supports natural surveillance due to eradicating the enclosed space and removing the doors.”