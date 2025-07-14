The Little Castle, Markham Vale will reopen its doors on July 30, 2025 after refurbishment.

A north Derbyshire pub which is undergoing a refurbishment will reopen as a family focused destination with an indoor woodland-themed den, outdoor play area and a self-serve sweet factory for children.

The Little Castle at Markham Vale welcomes back customers on July 30 after a three-week transformation which includes the creation of a new bar and designated areas designed for adults to enjoy a relaxed drink or meal.

The much-loved pub will relaunch with a new addition, Woodie’s Den, where children can play games, enjoy craft activities and there is space for special events such as discos, karaoke and quizzes.

To celebrate the reopening, the pub is hosting an all-day family festival on Saturday, August 2 including a bouncy castle, face painting, kids’ crafts, disco and more.

Artist's impression of the new woodland-themed den for children.

Local families with babies born in the last 12 months will also be invited to be VIPs at the festival, with newborns receiving a money-can’t-buy keepsake Woodie’s onesie.

Marston’s is offering local guests a Pint For Your Past - giving away free pints in exchange for local stories and memories of The Little Castle, which will feature on a memory wall over the opening weekend.

Alongside a menu of classic dishes, The Little Castle will serve Marston’s award-winning kids’ menu and be home to the Woodie’s Sweet Factory, a self-serve bar where kids can swap magic tokens for treats to top their Woodie’s Sweet Factory Sundae. There will also be a ‘Kids Eat for £1’ deal all summer long, with kids also able to eat for free every Wednesday, giving families affordable options for enjoying a meal out during the school holidays.

Sara Hargreaves, general manager at The Little Castle, said: “The Little Castle is such an important part of our local community, and we want to get as many local families involved as possible by sharing their pub memories during our opening weekend. We can’t wait to reopen our doors, show everyone what we’ve done to the place and welcome in local adults and kids to make some new memories together.”

For more information or to book a table, visit: www.littlecastlepubmarkhamvale.co.uk/woodies or The Little Castle’s Facebook page.