Local start-ups and new businesses would be housed in the units, according to the plan submitted to North-East Derbyshire District Council whose decision on the scheme is pending.

Under this application which forms part of a masterplan to create a new square and pedestrianise Market Street, there would be reconfiguration and erection of new extensions to both the Clay Cross Adult Community Education Centre and former Derbyshire Adult Community Education Service (DACES) centre.

The plan involves the creation of a library and skills hub in a new-build extension to the main Adult Education Centre which is housed in a former school with clock tower on Market Street. Several structures at the rear of the clock tower would be demolished to make way for the development.

Artist's impression of the new square development in Clay Cross.