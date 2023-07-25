New library and 18 commercial units plan for Derbyshire town is lodged with council
Local start-ups and new businesses would be housed in the units, according to the plan submitted to North-East Derbyshire District Council whose decision on the scheme is pending.
Under this application which forms part of a masterplan to create a new square and pedestrianise Market Street, there would be reconfiguration and erection of new extensions to both the Clay Cross Adult Community Education Centre and former Derbyshire Adult Community Education Service (DACES) centre.
The plan involves the creation of a library and skills hub in a new-build extension to the main Adult Education Centre which is housed in a former school with clock tower on Market Street. Several structures at the rear of the clock tower would be demolished to make way for the development.
A report to the council says that the former Derbyshire Adult Community Education Service building is in a very poor state of repair and has been vacant for some time. Proposals include the full removal of the existing roof and demolition of most of the south elevation. The remaining three elevations would be cleaned and repaired which would involve the insertion of a new steel frame to retain the existing facades and support the addition of two upper floors. The layout of this building has been developed to provide flexibility for the internal space which would be subject to fit out by a tenant.