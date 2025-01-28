New lease of life plan for old youth centre in Derbyshire village
A former youth centre is poised for a new lease of life as an educational and community base under plans submitted to a council.
Kerry Ford has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use permission for the premises at Kirkstead Road in Pinxton.
Ms Ford of Silver Linings Education Ltd proposes that 15 full-time equivalent employees would work there and the building would be open from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 3.30pm.
The premises, which were previously owned by Derbyshire County Council and housed Pinxton Youth and Community Centre, sold for £187,000 in October 2022.
