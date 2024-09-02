Plans are afoot to bring a vacant shop premises in Clay Cross back into use.

An application has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council for a new shop front including renovation of existing wooden characteristics of historical importance at 2 Broadleys. The building was formerly occupied by the Victoria Interiors homeware and gift shop.

There is no indication in the application about what the building will become. The applicant, Marios Therabondos of Oakdale Road, Nottingham says that he is aiming to renovate the inside of the premises to become more energy-efficient. He also plans to put up hanging baskets to attract pollinators and make the outside look more attractive and will also erect a bird box.