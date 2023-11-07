New lease of life for Derbyshire village's boarded-up pub where thieves and vandals have struck
Planners have granted conditional permission for the redevelopment of The Three Horseshoes on Town Street, Pinxton. The plan is to have a bar at the front of the property, a ground-floor flat at the back and two apartments on the first floor.
An officer’s report to Bolsover District Council says: “"The public house is in a residential area. As the public house has been closed for a number of years it has become dilapidated and has experienced issues of break-ins, theft, vandalism, and the beer garden is overgrown.
"This is a full planning application for the change of use of the public house and its curtilage to create three residential flats within the building and retaining the public house on a reduced footprint utilising the original principal entrance doorway. To the rear of the site two detached two-storey dwellings are proposed on the beer garden together with associated garden curtilages and off-road parking spaces for all residential units. A corrugated outbuilding is proposed to be demolished to create the vehicular access to the rear of the existing building.”
The applicant Arber Matoshi has been informed that work must be started within three years. Construction work and deliveries to and from the site Construction work and deliveries to and from the site are permitted between 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 7.30am to 1pm on Saturdays.