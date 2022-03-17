New jobs as ‘entertainment centre’ opens in Chesterfield high street

Merkur Slots has launched its £200,000 venue at Steeplegate, in the building which used to be Burger King.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Slots’ parent company Merkur Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Chesterfield through the creation of these new jobs.

Staff celebrate the opening of Merkur Slots' new £200,000 venue in Chesterfield, which has created 10 jobs. Picture by Matthew Page.

“Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022.”

He added: “Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment.

“I’m sure those visiting over the next few days and weeks will be as excited about this new Merkur Slots venue as I am.”

A company spokesperson added: “The new Steeplegate venue features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis firmly on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games. Customers also receive unlimited free refreshments.

“The opening is part of a nationwide programme that will see Merkur Slots invest over £10million on UK high streets in 2022.”

To mark the opening of the venue, Merkur Slots is hosting a celebratory event on April 29 with a big cash giveaway and other prizes.